Today’s best game deals: Amazon Switch sale from $3 – Mario Strikers, Among Us, BioShock, much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
50% off From $3
Mario Strikers Battle League

Following today’s report on an upcoming 8-inch Switch console and the official launch of Nintendo’s Jump-start January Switch game sale, Amazon is now getting in on the deals with a wide-ranging Switch game sale of its own starting from $3. It is now matching many of the best deals we are tracking on both first- and third-party titles including Mario Strikers: Battle League at $41.99. Regularly $60, Mario’s latest Mushroom Kingdom take on soccer is now 30% off the going rate and down at the lowest price we can find. This deal joins several pages worth of deals you can find right here alongside all of the individually highlights listed down below. 

***Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch game deals

Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score 18TB of Seagate Expansion Drive backup storage fo...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ fall to new all-time lows starti...
Bring home Amazon’s Alexa-ready smart Echo Glow l...
lululemon adds new specials to its We Made Too Much sec...
Lutron’s Caseta Dimmer Switch Kit brings overhead...
8Bitdo’s latest Ultimate C Bluetooth Switch Contr...
Latest Bose Ultra Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar returns to...
Sonos One Gen 2/SL smart speakers with AirPlay 2 start ...
Load more...
Show More Comments