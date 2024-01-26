Nomad officially begins shipping its first 15W Qi2 stand with signature metal and glass design

Nomad today is officially shipping its new Qi2 charging stand. The company is retrofitting its signature Stand One design with the new 15W charging tech, all while dropping the price just a tad in the process.

Nomad’s first Qi2 charging stand is officially here. In what should likely be the first of many debuts coming throughout 2024 and beyond, the new Qi2 Stand adopts a very familiar design to past releases from the company. It just happens to upgrade the charging tech to the newer, more open standard that we’ve seen roll out at CES to start the year.

The Nomad Qi2 Stand features an upgrade design that’s perfect for StandBy mode and comes with a metal and glass design. It’s still easily one of the most premium releases on the market, and comes in both black and white finishes. There’s full 15W charging speeds for iPhone 15 as well as any other device that supports the Qi2 standard, with a MagSafe-compatible mounting point. It isn’t officially adopting Apple’s MagSafe spec, but that really doesn’t mean all too much in practical use.

The price is one of those areas, as the new Nomad Qi2 Stand is a tad cheaper than its official MagSafe counterpart. It is now available for purchase direct from Nomad for $100, which is $10 less than the Stand One with Apple’s standard.

If you’re looking to catch up on all of the other Qi2 releases from CES 2024, we have a handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

