Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ fall to new all-time lows starting from $829 (Reg. $999+)

B&H is now offering the best price ever on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+. Right now, an elevated 512GB capactiy model is down to $899 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. It’s down from the usual $1,119 price tag, saving you $220 in the process. We last saw it on sale at the start of the year for $100 more than today’s discount, which like we said, is now at a new all-time low. The 256GB model is also on sale, dropping down to $829 from its usual $999 price tag. This beats our previous mention by an extra $70, while marking yet another new all-time low.

Samsung’s latest tablet arrives as the Galaxy Tab S9+, an Android machine powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Wi-Fi 7 support is onboard to go alongside its refreshed form-factor that arrives with an IP68 water-resistance rating and Super Fast Charging support. Over at 9to5Google, we fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup.

Speaking of new all-time lows, we’re also tracking the best pricing yet on Samsung’s 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9. This tablet takes on a more affordable approach than the S9+ by clocking in with a smaller display, but much of the same features otherwise. This model in particular comes with an elevated 256GB of storage, too, and now sells for $645.

If we’re talking Android though, this past week has been all about the Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders. There are tons of promotions up for grabs ahead of the official launch, offering double storage upgrades at no extra cost, bonus trade-in credits, added gift cards, and other deals to help you score one of the three newest handsets on the block for less.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ features:

No matter where you take your Tab S9+, unleash greatness in every experience with a superfast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, our most powerful tablet processor yet. Get ready for intense colors, deep contrasts and unbelievable brilliance on a 12.4” Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen**; Plus, Vision Booster automatically adjusts brightness and contrast. Confidently take your Tab S9+ with you everywhere; With an Armor Aluminum frame, it’s designed to protect against bumps; With an IP68 rating, it’s one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market.

