LEGO reveals new 1,050-piece buildable R2-D2 set for Star Wars 25th anniversary

Just how LEGO plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars sets is beginning to take shape, as today we have an official look at the new buildable LEGO R2-D2 coming out on March 1 with a special Darth Malak minifigure.

After just getting a first look at the new LEGO Tantive IV diorama this morning, we can also show off another new upcoming LEGO Star Wars set from the March 2024 wave.

Landing for spring, the new LEGO buildable R2-D2 will be arriving as set number 75379 when it does hit store shelves with the rest of the 25th anniversary Star Wars sets. It will include 1,050 pieces and assembles a smaller version of everyone’s favorite Astromech droid than the JCS version that came out a few years back. The smaller part count also means a more affordable price tag at $99.99.

The new buildable R2-D2 is also going to include a special celebratory minifigure. Today’s reveal gives us a first look at the new 25th anniversary Darth Malak minifig, which comes with a themed display base as we originally reported earlier in the month.

It shouldn’t be too long until we see all of the other upcoming LEGO Star Wars sets for March – not to mention everything else coming this year. Below are all of the kits from the Spring, and over in our coverage right here, we break down what to expect from the summer 2024 collection.

Midi-Scale Millennium Falcon 75375: $79.99 | 921 pieces

Midi-Scale Tantive IV 75376: $79.99 | 654 pieces

Midi-Scale Invisible Hand 75377: $52.99 | 557 pieces

Tantive IV Boarding Diorama 75387: $54.99 | 502 pieces

R2-D2 75379: $99.99 | 1,050 pieces

