Here’s a first look at LEGO’s new Tantive IV Boarding Diorama with Fives minifig

Today, we’re getting a first look at one of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars sets from March. Slated to hit the scene later this year, we’ve known that the upcoming LEGO Tantive IV Boarding Diorama 75387 would include over 500 pieces for some time now. But now, we know exactly how it’ll stack up with a first look.

Okay okay, it’s a pretty blurry first look. But today, we have an image up the upcoming Tantive IV Boarding Diorama. Clocking in as LEGO set number 75387, the upcoming creation will be one of the only playsets of the year, and is set to hit store shelves on March 1 with a wave of other creations from a galaxy far, far away.

The set includes 502 pieces and comes packed with a great mix of minifigures. The actual build is very similar to the Dark Trooper Attack set we saw a few years back which had Luke Skywalker face off against several of the mechanical Imperial troopers in a very similar hallway scene. Now we’re swapping the sides, with Darth Vader barging into the Tantive IV and its white interior to find the stolen Death Star plans. It includes Vader himself, as well as a pair of Storm Troopers. Then for the Rebels, you’ll get two standard troopers as well as Captain Antilles – the guy who Vader Force chokes.

The actual build is pretty solid, too. It has a much larger build that previous Dark Trooper Attack set, but includes a lot of the same play features. There’s a few nobs on the side that when turned, will let you knock over the Rebel troopers as the Imperial forces invade. You can see how the two sets compare in the box art above.

This is also the first 25th anniversary LEGO Star Wars set to be revealed in any capacity. We’ve been detailing just what kits that carry the badge will look like, and it seems like all of our thoughts have come to fruition. The LEGO Tantive IV Boarding Diorama (75387) prominently features celebratory logo on the front alongside some special box art to mark the occasion.

It also means we got an official confirmation that the Clone Trooper Fives is going to be included in the set. We’ve know that the LEGO Group planned on including some of these special figures to give fans what we’ve been asking for, but it’s great to have the confirmation from the box art itself.

One thing that has changed since our original coverage of the LEGO Star Wars 2024 lineup is the price. We originally reported that LEGO set 75387 would be a $50 purchase, but now that it’s closer to the actual release, LEGO has raised the price of the Tantive IV Boarding Diorama up to $54.99. It’s not all too steep of a price increase, but is a bit disappointing nonetheless.

It shouldn’t be too long until we see all of the other upcoming LEGO Star Wars sets for March – not to mention everything else coming this year. Below are all of the kits from the Spring, and over in our coverage right here, we break down what to expect from the summer 2024 collection.

Midi-Scale Millennium Falcon 75375: $79.99 | 921 pieces

Midi-Scale Tantive IV 75376: $79.99 | 654 pieces

Midi-Scale Invisible Hand 75377: $52.99 | 557 pieces

Tantive IV Boarding Diorama 75387: $54.99 | 502 pieces

R2-D2 75379: $99.99 | 1,050 pieces

