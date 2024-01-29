Spigen’s 7.5W ArcField 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand just hit a new low at $36 (Reg. $50)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its best price yet on its 2023 model ArcField 2-in-1 MagFit Charging Stand at $35.99 shipped Regularly $50, this is 28% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer comes in at $4 under our previous mention, a couple bucks below the Black Friday list last year, and the lowest total we have tracked yet. While this isn’t one of those higher-end 15W models, it makes for an affordable 7.5W MagSafe charging solution for iPhone 12 through 15 and also provides a wireless charging pad for AirPods and other earbuds along the base. It has performed flawlessly for me since going hands-on with it back in November. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

An even more affordable solution in the 7.5W category comes by way of this UGREEN Magnetic Wireless Charging Station. This one delivers a similar 2-in-1 setup for iPhone, AirPods, and more at $30 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon on Amazon.

Samsung users, and folks who might have just locked in a new S24 with all of the pre-order deals we are tracking, will want to scope out this deal on Spigen’s “designed for Samsung” 15W fast charger. And for the latest greatest, no matter which smartphone ecosystem you’re in, here’s all of the new Qi2 charging gear we rounded up from Anker, Belkin, Satechi, Hyper, and more.

Spigen ArcField MagFit 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

2-in-1 MagSafe Charger: Designed for MagSafe, Max 7.5W for your iPhone and Max 5W for your AirPods. It requires a 20W wall adapter (not included) for optimal performance. Convenient Magnetic Pad: Effortlessly charge AirPods with a magnetic pad for easy placement and secure charging. Customizable Viewing Angle: Adjust the charger stand up to 45 degrees for the perfect viewing angle while enjoying horizontal viewing while your iOS 17 iPhone charges seamlessly in StandBy Mode.

