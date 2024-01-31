This offseason Greenworks 80V cordless electric leaf blower discount lands at $297 (Save $53)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 80V Cordless Electric Axial Leaf Blower for $297.49 shipped. Down from its $350 price tag, it saw regular discounts over the first half of 2023, and a decreased amount of discounts through November. Today’s deal comes in as a minor $53 markdown off the going rate, landing at the fourth-lowest price that we have tracked. You won’t find this particular package on Greenworks’ website either, with the closest matching combination having a smaller 2.5Ah battery for $100 less.

This 80V blower is 20% lighter than typical gas blowers, offering 25% more air volume as well as 20% more air speed than its predecessor, and is designed for yards up to 1 acre in size. Equipped with a brushless motor that is standard in all Greenworks power products, it can reach airflow speeds of 170 MPH and 730 CFM, with its variable speed trigger ensuring better handling and more control. The 80V 4.0 Ah Lithium-ion battery is interchangeable with any of the power products within the Greenworks family and provides this blower up to 21 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge. Also includes a rapid charger to complete the package.

If you’re not a Greenworks purist and want to branch outside one brand, Amazon is also offering the EGO Power+ 14-Inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $229, down from $269. You’ll be able to make up to 130 cuts on a single charge with its 2.5Ah battery, making quick work of firewood or cutting up trees and shrubbery that may have been toppled by this year’s snow storms. It fits right in with the company’s 56V ecosystem allowing you to interchange batteries between cordless tools depending on the tasks ahead of you.

Its also the final day to take advantage of Greenworks’ winter promotion that will continue until tonight at 11:59 EST, taking 25% off a selection of mowers, blowers, trimmers, saws, and even a cultivator by using the given promo code. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for other electric tool brands, power stations, solar panels, EVs, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

Greenworks 80V Cordless Brushless Axial Leaf Blower Features:

80V BRUSHLESS BLOWER: 25% more air volume and 20% more air speed versus previous model. Ideal for yards up to 1-acre​

730 CFM / 170 MPH: Perfect for cleaning debris and leaves off hard surface areas and patios​

BRUSHLESS MOTOR TECHNOLOGY: 2X more torque. Provides more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life​

VARIABLE SPEED TRIGGER/TURBO: For maximum power, great for moving heavier objects​

CRUISE CONTROL/LIGHTWEIGHT: For better handling and less user fatigue

