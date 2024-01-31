Today’s best iOS app deals: Stardash, 7Days Backer, Charlie in Underworld, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Stardash

Your mid-week collection of the best iOS game and app deals are now ready to go down below. This morning also saw the all-time low return on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air  alongside the rest of the ongoing Apple deals right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Stardash, 7Days Backer, Charlie in Underworld, Gunslugs, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at this morning’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Future Ludo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incoherence: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Veritas: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Text Workflow – Convert Text: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stardash: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gunslugs: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Murders on Budapest: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Charlie in Underworld: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The ancestral legacy: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tiny Story 1 Adventure: $1.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cats in the box adventures: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars drops to $20 on all platforms (Reg. $60), more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: A Short Tale: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Veritas: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Station 117: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Another Tomorrow: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Forever Lost: Episode 1 HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Forever Lost: Episode 2 HD: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Forever Lost: Episode 3 HD: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY II: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY V: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $13 (Reg. $18)

Stardash features:

Not just the looks of a classic game, also the gameplay of a classic platformer. This game is NOT EASY! you have an endless amount of lives, so you can quickly restart a level when you miss a jump, get hit by an enemy, get bitten by a plant, get hit by a spiky-ball, crushed by big statues, run onto spikes, get hit by a wasp, or any of the other many ways you’ll get stopped in your run.

