New all-time low takes $150 off Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM portable speaker at $300 

Amazon currently offers the Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM Speaker for $299.99 shipped. This is down from its usual $450 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low. It’s $150 off, and beats our previous mention from last fall by an extra $61. There aren’t all too many high-end Bluetooth speakers today that don’t also try to lean into some kind of smart features. If you’ve been looking for something booming and a little more simple as far as connectivity goes, the Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM is just the solution. You can also dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

As the flagship offering in the Ultimate Ears speaker arsenal, HYPERBOOM fittingly lives up to its name with quite the capable internal audio array that’s backed by an adaptive equalizer to adjust music tuning to your surroundings. There’s also 24-hour battery life, which pairs with an IPX4 water-resistant build, as well as your choice of Bluetooth and AUX connectivity.

While the HYPERBOOM is still the company’s most capable speaker, there is a new speaker in town that looks to offer a slightly scaled down experience. Ultimate Ears’ new EPICBOOM was just revealed late last fall, and debuts with some nifty new adaptive EQ tech and a smaller, yet still waterproof housing. The $350 price tag is going to mean that it really comes down to whether you want something a bit more portable compared to the HYPERBOOM, or if you’d rather just pay the extra $12 and bring home the company’s most booming listening experience.

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM features:

HYPERBOOM rocks a supermassive sound and extreme bass that takes your party into the stratosphere Its phenomenal dynamic range brings your tracks to life rendering every sound level in gorgeous detail The brainy adaptive EQ reads the room—or patio or rooftop—and automatically customizes the speaker’s sound until it’s utterly perfect for the space.

