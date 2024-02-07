Juiced’s RipRacer fun-sized fat-tire e-bike with 55+ mileage sees $600 discount to $899 low

Juiced Bikes is offering its RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike for $899 shipped, after using the code VIP100 at checkout. Down from its regular $1,499 price tag, this e-bike was featured in many holiday and flash sales throughout 2023, often landing between $1,099 and $999. Today’s deal comes in as a 40% markdown off the going rate to beat out its Black Friday and October closeout sale prices by $100 and return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked – the best price since August.

The RipRacer comes in three colorways (blue, green, and black) and is equipped with a 750W motor and an upgraded G2 52V lithium-ion battery allowing it to reach top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH depending on your throttle and pedal assist usage, while also offering a range of 35 to 55+ miles. It features five levels of pedal assistance alongside a standard cadence sensor. You’ll also receive a more humble collection of accessories than some of the brand’s other models like hydaulic disc brakes, a 1,050-lumen headlight paired with a 2-mode taillight, knobby fat-tires for smoother off-road joyrides, and a back-lit LCD display that keeps you informed of real-time metrics as well as allowing you to adjust riding settings.

Be sure to also check out our coverage of Juiced Bikes’ special promotional sale leading up to Valentine’s Day on two of its e-bike models, the RipCurrent S and the CrossCurrent X Step-Over, taking up to $1,250 off when you purchase two of the same model – all so customers can celebrate their love of adventure together!

And if you’re a lover of the motorbike aesthetic or you’re looking for those unique standout models of e-bikes, be sure to check out our recent coverage of the four special promotional deals being offered by QuietKat, led by its latest release, the Lynx All-Terrain e-bike. It sports a Cafe Moto-inspired motorbike design, equipped with a 2-speed 1,000W hub-drive motor and a 48V battery that work together to push the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 63 miles on a single charge – along with a variety of updated and upgraded features.

RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike features:

Meet the RipRacer(TUV certified to UL 2849), the ultimate FUN SIZE fat-tire electric bike. Featuring an upgraded G2 52-Volt battery and powerful 750-Watt motor you’ll have plenty of torque and power for conquering hills and dominating the road! The RipRacer is loaded with premium features like hydraulic disc brakes, Cadence Pedal Assist Technology, integrated brake light, and a convenient adjustable-height seat. Our most size-inclusive electric bike comfortably fits riders 5’ – 6’3. The upgraded RipRacer features a new G2 52-Volt 15.6Ah battery, also with improved water-resistant construction & an Apple AirTag compartment, PLUS our signature Advanced LCD Display that can unlock the popular Race riding mode. The Class 3 model operates confidently at speeds up to 28MPH and an impressive 55 mile riding range on a single charge.

