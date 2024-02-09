Save $300 on Aventon’s Aventure.2 step-over e-bike with 60-mile range at 28 MPH for $1,700

Best Buy is offering the Aventon Aventure.2 Step-Over e-bike for $1,699.99 shipped. Down from a $2,000 price tag, we’ve seen this model go for far less during flash sales from the manufacturer, however, today’s deal comes in $100 under our previous mention and the current MSRP on Aventon’s website. This is a $300 markdown off Best Buy’s going rate, dropping costs among some of the lowest prices outside Aventon’s sales. You can learn more about this model by heading below the fold or checking out our in-depth review over at Electrek.

The Aventure.2 e-bike is designed for your all-terrain adventures, with a 750W rear-hub motor and a 15.0Ah integrated battery pushing you up to top speeds of 28 MPH for up to 60 miles on a single charge. You can choose between using just the power throttle to propel you or utilize its four levels of pedal assistance. It comes with a rear-mounted rack alongside front and rear fenders to protect the bike from any adverse elements during your journey. It also features integrated head and taillights, with the rear lights offering both a brake light as well as turn signal functionality, and a handy backlit LCD display attached to the handlebars that gives you real-time statuses of speed, travel distance, pedal assistance settings, and battery levels.

Aventon Adventure.2 e-bike features:

Choose your own adventure with Aventure.2, fully loaded with a torque sensor. Its torque sensor has intuitive technology that amplifies your pedaling cadence, promoting a more natural riding experience. Switch between 4 levels of pedal assist and throttle to bring you more of what’s out there without breaking a sweat. Go beyond the average dirt road with 4” fat tires, a suspension fork, and a powerful motor that will cover ground over sand, rock, or snow with ease.

