Save on nearly every LEGO Avatar set for one of the last times as Amazon clearance goes live from $22

Amazon is now discounting nearly every single LEGO Avatar set after the theme retired last year. James Cameron’s sci-fi epic series first got the brick-built treatment back in 2022, and since then we’ve seen a number of creations based around both films hit store shelves. Now, you can save on just about every single one of these playsets. There’s only one kit from the lineup not on sale, as new all-time lows come joined by matches of these best-ever prices across a total of nine sets. Most are 20% off or more, and you can keep reading for a full breakdown of all the LEGO Avatar sets on sale.

Across the LEGO Avatar theme, you’ll find a total of nine sets on sale today. The builds cover both of the films, including the original and its Way of the Water sequel. Each collection of kits include plenty of all-new minifigures, including quite a few different versions of the Na’vi. There’s tons of sci-fi creatures, futuristic vehicles, and other builds included throughout the lineups, too.

If you’ve been waiting on a chance to bring home some of these sets, but haven’t wanted to pay full price, now is your chance. Just about everything is down to one of its best prices yet, if not landing at the all-time low outright. It’s also worth noting that all of these sets are just about sold out direct from LEGO. This theme technically retired to close out 2023, and so this may very well be one of the final chances to buy these sets – let alone save on them.

You can get a closer look in our announcement overage of the LEGO Avatar theme as a whole, and then head below for all of the specific deals.

LEGO Avatar sets on sale:

The LEGO Avatar Way of the Water sets continue the vibes from the wave of kits above, just with more of a coastal theming. There are five builds from this theme, including some ocean-dwelling creatures and some underwater vehicles. Even though these creations were just launched at the start of 2023, the entire LEGO Avatar theme was retired to close out last year. The deals below will also be some of the final chances to save before stock runs out for good.

Way of the Water sets:

It’s really sad to see these LEGO Avatar sets slowly disappear off store shelves. It really is the end of an era for the company, one where it thought that making sets around James Cameron’s franchise would be a wild success. I suppose the discounts today show that, at the very least, the sets weren’t all too popular. Whether you like the movies or not, I do think that there’s something for all LEGO builders to like from these kits.

The start of the month also just saw a collection of new LEGO sets launch to kick off February. There’s a whole assortment of display-worthy models just now hitting store shelves, including the very first Dune set – the Ornithopter – as well as the latest from LEGO Ideas and much more. We break down everything that’s new in our latest buyers guide feature.

More on these LEGO Avatar sets:

LEGO Avatar Jake & Neytiri’s First Banshee Flight (75572) set includes Jake Sully and Neytiri minifigures, 2 posable Banshee (Ikran) figures, plus a section of the Hallelujah Mountains with glow-in-the-dark pieces. LEGO Avatar sets offer a great play experience and exciting story options. The models also look great displayed on a shelf, with a detailed build made for posing the figures so older fans can enjoy a joyful focus as they rediscover the vibrant universe.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!