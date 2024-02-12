This EGO Power+ 10-inch telescopic cordless electric pole saw has LED guide light for $299

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 10-inch Telescopic Pole Saw for $299 shipped. Down from its $399 price tag, it only saw a few discounts over 2023, with three of them dropping costs to the same $299 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate, matching our previous mention from Black Friday sales to return it to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. This 10-inch pole saw introduces an LED cut line indicator that improves visibility and accuracy when working under dark, shaded canopies and low light conditions. It’s brushless motor gives low vibrations for better control and extended life, while the 56V ARC lithium-ion battery allows it to make up to 100 cuts on a single charge. It features a telescopic carbon fiber shaft that extends out to a maximum length of 16 feet, a 10-inch bar, and 1/4-inch chain which all together can deliver smooth, precise cuts with a chain speed of 20 meters-per-second. It also has a quick-adjust handle and a shoulder strap for added comfort and control.

And to start preparing for spring’s arrival, be sure to also check out Greenworks’ promotional sale taking 25% off a selection of the company’s 60V lawn mowers and combo kits until tonight at 11:59 EST. This isn’t the only sale Greenworks currently has going either, with a similar 10-day sale promotion taking up to 20% off a selection of electric pressure washers until February 14 at 11:59 EST. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for other electric tool brands, power stations, solar panels, EVs, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

10-inch Telescopic LED Cut Line Pole Saw Kit features:

Telescopic carbon fiber shaft extends for a total reach up to 13 feet (or 17 feet with EP1000 extension pole, sold separately), covered by a lifetime warranty

High-efficiency brushless motor

10-inch bar with 1/4-inch chain for smooth, precise cuts with chain speed up to 20 m/s

Tool-free chain tensioning so you can get back to work faster

Quick-adjust handle

Shoulder strap hook for added comfort

5-year tool warranty, 3-year battery warranty

