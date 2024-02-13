Cruise into spring on these Schwinn Electric Hybrid Bikes starting from $765

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike with a large step-over frame for $764.60 shipped. Down from $899, with a $1,400 MSRP, this particular model saw a handful of discounts over 2023, with the greatest of them falling from its high MSRP to the now regular $899 list price, and others coming in as short-lived sales over the second half of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a 15% markdown off the going rate – 45% off its MSRP – and lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked. All-in-all you’ll be getting a whopping $635 in savings off its original price.

With an 18-inch aluminum frame built around a 250W hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides quiet boosts of acceleration up to 20 MPH and an integrated 288W downtube battery that can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, this hybrid bike is perfect for commutes, bike trails, or just cruising around with friends. It features a 7-speed twist shifter that offers smooth gear changes paired with mechanical disc brakes for stopping power in all weather types. Its battery also has integrated LED lights on either side, as well as both head and taillights so that you’ll be seen in low-to-no-light rides.

Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike features:

  • Hybrid ebike, 18 inch aluminum frame, perfect ebike for commutes, bike trails, or meeting friends, 27.5-inch wheel fit riders 5’8” to 6’4” inches tall
  • Integrated downtube (288-watt) battery can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, includes charging cable, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system
  • 250-watt hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides a quiet boost to accelerate up to 20mph with the throttle, tested to and complies with ANSI/CAN/UL2849
  • 7-speed twist shifter offers smooth gear changes, mechanical disc brakes deliver all weather stopping power and alloy double wall rims with lightweight durability with 2.3-inch wide tires
  • Integrated LED lights on the battery, head and taillights are sleek and help others see you on low light rides.

