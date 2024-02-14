NIU BQI-C3 Pro e-bike boasts a 28 MPH max speed for 90-mile range at $1,500 (Reg. $2,200)

Best Buy is offering the NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike for $1,499.98 shipped. Down from its usual $2,200 price tag, we’ve seen this particular model go for $1,300 at its lowest during last year’s Labor Day sales, with various other discounts having been scattered throughout 2023. Today’s deal comes in as a 32% markdown off the going rate, giving you $700 in savings and landing it at the second-lowest price we have tracked. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below the fold or by reading through our hands-on review over at Electrek.

The NIU BQI-C3 Pro comes equipped with a 750W peak-rated rear hub motor alongside dual 48V 10.0Ah batteries that propel the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 90 miles on a single charge. It fully recharges from empty in just five hours, and settings can be monitored and controlled via the companion app thanks to NIU’s smart control technology that has been carried over to this model from its popular lines of electric scooters. It also comes with plenty of extra features that enhance the riding experience like a kickstand, the integrated rear cargo rack, fenders for both wheels, an LED headlight and taillight, puncture-resistant tires, internally routed wiring, IP65 waterproof rating for the motor, IP67 waterproof rating for the battery, and a 3.5-inch TFT color display that gives you real-time readouts of both individual battery levels, distance, travel times, speed, and more.

Be sure to also check out our coverage of Juiced Bikes’ special promotional sale that ends at 11:59 PST tonight on two of its e-bike models, the RipCurrent S and the CrossCurrent X Step-Over, taking up to $1,250 off when you purchase two of the same model – all so customers can celebrate their love of adventure together!

And if you’re a lover of the motorbike aesthetic or you’re looking for those unique standout models of e-bikes, be sure to check out our recent coverage of the four special promotional deals being offered by QuietKat, led by its latest release, the Lynx All-Terrain e-bike. It sports a Cafe Moto-inspired motorbike design, equipped with a 2-speed 1,000W hub-drive motor and a 48V battery that work together to push the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 63 miles on a single charge – along with a variety of updated and upgraded features.

NIU BQI-C3 Pro e-bike features:

With a capacity of 920Wh, the BQi-C3 Pro’s swappable dual batteries will carry you up to 90 miles – a range that is incomparable at this price. Designed with the whole riding experience in mind, the BQi-C3 Pro features clean, simple lines and colors and a deep step through frame that is safe and stable for riders of all sizes. Suggested height 5’2″- 6’6″. Completely integrated dual batteries hide within the frame of the BQi-C3 Pro, only highlighted by the paint job. It’s a clean, minimalist design that goes as well with any outfit. Oh, it’s raining? No problem. The BQi-C3 Pro is rated IP45 water resistant*, with built-in fenders to keep your shoes clean and your feet dry while you power through those puddles. Even Better, The battery is rated IP67 while the motor is rated IP65. Stop quickly and safely with front and rear disc brakes, and use the integrated Halo light and Tail Light to see and stay visible, even in the dark of night.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!