DURACELL’s new battery-inspired MagSafe power banks start from $129 (Reg. $159+)

Last fall, DURACELL launched a pair of unique new power banks designed to look like its signature batteries. Now, they’re on sale. Amazon currently has the DURACELL M150 Power Station for $129 shipped. This drops from the usual $159 price tag and matches the all-time low. It’s only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and it matches the launch discount from back in December. The larger M250 Power Bank shares the same DURACELL design and drops to $199 from its usual $249 going rate. This, too, matches the all-time low as only the second-ever discount.

The new DURACELL power stations scale up the company’s usual battery design into rechargeable units that can power more than just a TV remote. Each of the different capacities arrives with an array of USB-C ports and 150W or more of onboard power. The smaller unit packs a 91Wh capacity, while it’s larger counterpart steps up to 219Wh. Each one also features a fold-out 7.5W MagSafe stand designed for your iPhone 15, with a hidden Qi dock underneath that can stow away AirPods while they charge. We detail everything else you need to know in our launch coverage from the end of last year.

Sharge also just launched a new power bank, which also happens to be on sale right now. It ditches the AA-inspired design to hop in on the transparent tech trend. There’s a triangular build that on top of being see-through so you can gawk at all of the internal components, is also waterproof with a 170W USB-C output. We break down what’s new and how to save over in our launch coverage.

More on the DURACELL M150 Power Station:

On-the-go power companion: Powers multiple devices, giving 1 full charge for a laptop and 6 charges for a cellphone; Ideal charger for remote work. Tiltable lid holds your phone so you can conference or watch videos while wirelessly charging it; 360-degree ring light offers multiple brightness settings so you don’t have to work in low light

