Dyson debuts new Supersonic r hair dryer at New York Fashion Week

Dyson has become a well-known name in most households ever since its hair dryers and vacuum cleaners took the internet by storm. Dyson launched the original high-tech Supersonic hairdryer back in 2016, borrowing technology from its line of vacuum cleaners. Then, only two years later, the viral Dyson Airwrap had the internet in a chokehold and became the most coveted hair tool on the market. Dyson engineers are not done raising the bar, unveiling an entirely new format hair dryer backstage at the 2024 New York Fashion Week, The Dyson Supersonic r. Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Ever since the original Dyson Supersonic came out, Dyson engineers have been on a mission to interview more than 600 stylists to understand their needs, habits, and environment for future products. The original Supersonic hair dryer features Dyson’s “digital motor” technology, impressive motor performance, elegant design, a washable heavy-duty filter, and ample attachments. Dyson engineers gathered their research, took that core technology from the original Sypersonic, and created a smaller version with powerful precision. The Dyson Supersonic r professional hair dryer features an entirely new ‘r’ shaped form, is 30% smaller, 20% lighter, and is much easier to maneuver – perfect for long days at the salon or backstage at a fast-paced New York Fashion Week.

“The Dyson Supersonic r™ Professional hair dryer builds on the technology and knowledge we have developed, offering fast drying and styling benefits for all hair types with no heat damage. Our new streamlined heater technology developed for this machine is a world-first, combined with our high-speed motors enable the lightweight form factor, and fast precise airflow.” – Gavin Galligan, Senior Design and Development Manager, Dyson Beauty

A unique ergonomic format and intelligent heat control

Upon first glance, it’s easy to see that this hair dryer’s ‘r’ curve design is one-of-a-kind. This unique shape allows professionals to reach hard-to-reach areas of the hair with complete control and comfort. The lighter weight and ergonomic design help prevent wrist damage when a stylist may blow dry the hair of up to six clients in one day. Dyson also changed the control placements to better suit a stylist’s needs. They are all within a thumb’s reach, so there is no need to interrupt a styling session.

The intelligent heat control is possible thanks to a glass bead thermistor. It works in tandem with the embedded temperature sensor within the heater. The sensor measures air temperature over 20 times per second to ensure heat damage is avoided and that the natural shine of each hair strand is protected. This smart feature is present in all of Dyson’s hair care machines.

Streamlined flow heater and optimized attachments

Conventional hair dryers heat up with open wires wrapped around mica boards, resulting in hot and cold spots throughout the airflow. Dyson hair scientists have endlessly researched how to avoid hair damage, which in turn means avoiding these inconsistent temperatures. “Dyson’s streamlined flow heater technology is the first Dyson curved heater in a hair dryer, made of symmetrical foils which form a suspended track. This track delivers efficiency, through maximum exposure to the airflow, with minimum impact on the flow rate and performance. This high-pressure air through the unique curve heats the airflow more evenly, with no hotspots. This means that the user experiences increased evenness of temperature even when using attachments, a higher temperature for styling, and drying hair fast, with no heat damage.” – Dyson.

One of the coolest features of the Dyson Supersonic r is the integrated Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) sensors that are built in to each attachment. Essentially, when you place a specific attachment onto the hair dryer, that attachment communicates with the hair dryer to automatically adjust the motor and the heater to the ideal airflow and temperature. Unlike the L’Oréal AirLight Pro that was also released this year, there is no accompanying app of any kind for the Supersonic r. However, the attachments have the ability to remember the last used settings, which reduces time spent on adjusting settings or fiddling with an app.

9to5Toys Take

The Dyson SuperSonic r will be available exclusively to professional stylists in the coming weeks with a $569.99 price tag. While this price range is standard for most of Dyson’s hair-care line, it’s a bit pricey for the typical consumer if it ever becomes available to the masses. Although I’m not a hairstylist myself, I do know what it’s like to hold a traditional hair dryer for 30 minutes over my long hair, only to find it damaged after all that work. The ergonomic design, heater technology, and smart attachments sound like a dream for professionals and consumers alike. I’m eager to see how it performs once it’s out in people’s hands.

