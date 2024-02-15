LEGO officially reveals new 2,228-piece Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Cottage set

Update: LEGO has officially announced the set, and we’ve added a gallery of new photos below.

We’ve been waiting for LEGO to release its Snow White set for over a year now. Today, the wait finally comes to an end, as we’re getting a first look at the upcoming Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Cottage (43242) ahead of releasing next month.

We can’t take credit for leaking this one early, as the LEGO Group itself is the one showing off this set before an official announcement. The news and photos come from the Kids side of LEGO.com, where info has been uploaded for the upcoming LEGO set number 43242 – AKA, the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Cottage.

The newest set from the collaboration with LEGo and Disney will stack up to 2,228 pieces and assembles a display-worthy model of the cottage from Snow White. The build has a detailed facade on the front, with a cutaway for the back that shows off the several different rooms. This isn’t the full cottage as we’ve seen with other LEGO builds similar to this theming and is instead reminiscent of last year’s massive Disney Castle.

That approach allows the set to be on the larger side than if it was a completely closed-off model, with the finished product standing nearly 10 inches tall and just shy of 12 inches deep.

As you would expect from the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs theming, this LEGO set 43242 includes, well, Snow White and the seven Dwarfs. You’ll get the titular princess alongside Doc, Sneezy, Grumpy, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy and Dopey. The LEGO Group then rounds out the set with the Evil Queen (who appeared in last year’s Disney Villians set) and Prince Florian.

Disney fans waiting to bring the Snow White and the seven Dwarfs Cottage to their collections won’t have long to wait. The build from the Disney Vault will be releasing next month on March 1, and will retail for $219.99.

I really do suppose it’s only fitting that the 100th anniversary of Disney Animation would last longer than a year. We first reported on this Snow White Cottage set back in January of 2023, and now over a full year later, we’re able to show off the set for the first time. Getting to celebrate all year long wasn’t enough time to pack in all of the sets that the two companies wanted, and now the festivities are bleeding over into 2024.

It’s the most perfectly Disney move, and joins a collection of other creations that look to commemorate the company’s 100 years of animation. Snow White is Disney’s first full-length animated film, and so instead of being included in last year’s branded collaboration, we’re getting a LEGO version as a more typical 18+ collector’s release.

Here’s what LEGO has to say about the upcoming Disney set:

Celebrate your passion for a classic Disney movie with this Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ Cottage building set. Embrace creative joy as you build a detailed cottage with multiple rooms and a light brick to illuminate the kitchen hearth, plus a wishing well and a glass casket in the forest where Snow White can await true love’s kiss. Once you’re done, display the unique model with pride.

