Save $50 on Govee’s animated RGBIC Hexagon Smart Light Panel sets from $80, more

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its RGBIC Hexagon Light Panel sets from $79.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly starting at $130, this is a solid $50 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This deal is also $10 under the price we tracked in December last year ahead for the holidays. While not the latest models, the newer pro variants start at $110 shipped right now and deliver a similar feature set with more of a sort of geometric cube shape. The arguably more clean set featured here today includes the RGBIC treatment, where each panel can display a multitude of colors with “ultra-smooth flowing or gradient” illumination. Head below for more details.

Alongside the multi-color action, these panels can simply be stuck up on the wall with included adhesive in whichever way you would like. They also deliver six kinds of music syncing modes as well as “animated multicolor scene effects based on nature, holidays, and more.” The usual smartphone app and voice control are in place here as well (“works with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control of colors, brightness, and effects”).

You’ll find more details and a solid price drop on the aforementioned Govee smart Glide Hexa Pro Light Panel set in our previous deal coverage and be sure to swing by our smart home hub for additional price drops. If you’re looking to upgrade to some more universal Matter lights, Linkind’s 4-pack of white and color smart light bulbs are still down at $24 and you’ll find everything else waiting for you right here.

Govee RGBIC Hexagon Light Panel sets features:

Customize Your Home Aesthetics: Design your hexagon light panels layout or choose from massive recommended designs in the App. Create a personalized lighting with inspiration for your gaming room, living room, bedroom and more wall decor Scenes. Suitable for Holiday decor, valentine’s day gift and gamer gifts.(Note: Please press every panel light for more than 30 seconds to ensure its stickiness. Each adapter can support a maximum of 12 light panels.)

Unique RGBIC Tech: Each edge has different light colors to produce more effects like ultra-smooth flowing or gradient color between LED wall panels. The translucent back shell design can shine onto the wall to make extra layering light for valentine’s day or gaming decor.

Visualize Your Songs: 6 kinds of Music Sync Modes make every lights panels dance to the rhythm. Turn your favorite songs, video, and gaming into a symphony of flowing light and make you enjoy a fantastic moment in house party, home theater and more

Rich Animated Effects: Select from animated multicolor scene effects based on nature, holidays, and more. Govee Home App intelligently recognizes the position of hexagon lights for seamlessly flowing rainbow-like effects across your entire design.

