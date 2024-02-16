Save 27% on EcoFlow power stations, and expansion battery in post-Valentine flash sale

It is officially the eighth day of EcoFlow’s ongoing Valentine’s sale and the last of three scheduled 24-hour flash sales that are offering up two bundle options to maximize savings and ensure your preparedness at home, on the road, or out in the wilds. The first of today’s deals is being carried over from the last flash sale on the RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station with a 100W Solar Panel for $469 shipped. Normally the power station alone runs for $599, so with a $130 price cut you’re also getting the solar panel for free, which is normally priced at $287 and currently discounted to $199. All-in-all, this deal gives you $417 in savings.

The RIVER 2 Pro has a 768Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 1,536Wh with the addition of an extra battery (sold separately). It can fully recharge in just 70 minutes via a standard wall outlet, in eight to nine hours with the included 100W solar panel, or in eight hours directly plugged into your car with the adapter. Through the EcoFlow app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and customize power settings. It has 11 output ports to cover all your device-charging needs: four ACs, three USB-As, two DCs, one USB-C, and one car port. Head below to read more.

The second deal is from the company’s Amazon storefront on the DELTA 2 Portable Power Station and a Smart Extra Battery for $1,399 shipped, down from its usual $1,899 MSRP. This power station boasts a 1,024Wh capacity (2,048Wh with the extra battery) and is able to fully recharge in up to six hours with a 220W solar panel while its IP68 waterproof rating ensures protection against water, dust, and debris while you’re out amongst nature. Its 15 port options cover all your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, and three DCs.

This flash sale will continue until 11:59 PST tonight, with the overall Valentine’s sale continuing through tomorrow, February 17 and taking up to $2,399 off power stations, solar panels, smart extra batteries, and bundles. For more power station options, check out the ongoing deals on several Anker power stations, bundles, and accessories like the 521 portable power station that provides a 256Wh capacity and nine output ports. There’s also a few Goal Zero power stations and bundles seeing discounts as well. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub for more power station brands, e-bikes, electric tools, and more.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station features:

[Fastest Charging in the Industry] – Fully recharge using an AC outlet in only 70 minutes with EcoFlow’s X-Stream fast charging technology.

[Power 80% of Your Appliances] – With an output of up to 1600W, run 80% off all your appliances, even high wattage ones. With 11 outlets, from 800W AC outlets to USB-C, simultaneously charge or run all your devices without worrying about overloading.

[LFP Long-Life Battery] – Using LFP battery cells, use and recharge RIVER 2 Pro more than 3000 times before hitting 80%. That’s almost 10 years of regular use. RIVER 2 Pro includes advanced BMS protection, monitoring voltage, current, and temperature to keep your LFP battery running for years.

[Fast Solar Charging] – Use clean, green renewable energy to recharge RIVER 2 Pro, in as fast as 3.5 hours with 220W solar input.

[Light & Portable] – With a lightweight of only 17.2 lbs, RIVER 2 Pro is the ideal outdoor generator for all your off-grid adventures. With a built-in handle, this portable battery is easy and convenient to take anywhere you need power.

[What’s included] – RIVER 2 Pro portable power station, AC charging cable, Car charging cable, DC5521 Connection Cable, User manual, and a 5-year service.

