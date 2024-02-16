Sony’s latest XM5 headphones and earbuds see Presidents’ Day deals from $222 (Reg. $298+)

The Presidents’ Day savings are carrying over to eBay, where the retailer is offering the best prices yet on some of our favorite earbuds and headphones. We’re talking about the new Sony XM5 series, which kicks off with the recent Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds at $222.40 shipped after code PRESIDENT20 has been applied at checkout. Today’s offer is down from its usual $298 price tag and beating our previous mention by an extra $28. Head below for more.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC earbuds steal the show in the true wireless earbuds space with one of the best platform-agnostic experiences around. If you’re not sold on AirPods Pro 2 or Pixel Buds Pro, these are easily the best alternative. These earbuds deliver some of the best ANC on the market with foam eartips and an improved design that’s lighter and more compact than before. There’s a new V2 processor powering the experience and everything else you can read about in our review. I personally adore these earbuds, and found them to be my personal favorite of 2023.

Also getting in on the savings, the over-ear version of Sony’s latest headphones are getting the Presidents’ Day discount treatment. Also on sale via Buy Dig’s official eBay storefront, the Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones now sells for $295.20 with the same PRESIDENT20 code. It’s down from $398, and scores you one of the best prices we’ve seen at an extra $33 below our previous mention.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

