Arlo Essential Indoor smart cams return to Amazon lows: 1080p $50 or 2nd Gen 2K at $60

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeArlo
Reg. $80+ From $50
a woman smiling for the camera

Amazon is now offering the 2nd generation Arlo Essential Indoor 2K Security Camera for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this model launched on Amazon last summer and is 25% off for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. But if you don’t need the latest and greatest, we are also tracking a notable deal on the 1st generation model Arlo Essential 1080p Indoor Camera at $49.99 shipped. This one originally carried a $100 price tag and has been more recently going for $60. After quickly selling out at $50 earlier in the year, it has now returned to the Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details. 

The 2nd Gen Arlo Essential Indoor 2K Security Camera features a much higher-resolution than the older model, delivering real-time feeds directly to your smart device of choice alongside motion detection notifications and night vision. It provides noise-cancelling two-way audio support alongside and integrated siren for security (it can be triggered manually or automatically). There’s also a privacy shield in place for some extra peace of mind when needed.

Be sure to scope out this ongoing price drop on Amazon’s Echo Studio smart speaker for both listening to tunes and controlling smart home gear. And then swing by our dedicated hub for even more deals as well as Amazon’s latest Blink and Ring sale events with up to 40% off cameras, doorbells, and more. 

Arlo Essential Indoor 2K Cam features:

  • 2K Video: This indoor camera can zoom in to clearly see important details like eye color. 
  • Automated Privacy Shield: Easily open and close the privacy shield to keep your private moments private with this security camera system. 
  • Phone Notifications: Receive notifications and watch live streaming video when motion is detected on your security camera. 
  • Night Vision: As a pet camera or baby camera monitor, you can check in on your kids and pets at night. 
  • Noise-Cancelling 2-Way Audio: Use as a baby monitor with camera and audio to hear and speak clearly with visitors, your kids, and even your pets. 
  • DIY Setup: Simple step-by-step instructions in the Arlo Secure App makes setup easy. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Arlo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LG’s Cinebeam UHD 4K Smart Projector casts 140-inch s...
Tested: Journey’s Apple Find My Passport wallet keeps...
Hoka Men’s Bondi 8 Running Shoes are now 20% off at $...
Official Apple Watch Sport Bands start from just $10 on...
Android game and app deals: ScourgeBringer, Sigma Theor...
Belkin’s 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe charg...
Save $400 on Dell’s XPS 13 Plus Laptop at $1,099 ...
New low knocks 50% off Yummly’s elegant magnetic ...
Load more...
Show More Comments