Arlo Essential Indoor smart cams return to Amazon lows: 1080p $50 or 2nd Gen 2K at $60

Amazon is now offering the 2nd generation Arlo Essential Indoor 2K Security Camera for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this model launched on Amazon last summer and is 25% off for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. But if you don’t need the latest and greatest, we are also tracking a notable deal on the 1st generation model Arlo Essential 1080p Indoor Camera at $49.99 shipped. This one originally carried a $100 price tag and has been more recently going for $60. After quickly selling out at $50 earlier in the year, it has now returned to the Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details.

The 2nd Gen Arlo Essential Indoor 2K Security Camera features a much higher-resolution than the older model, delivering real-time feeds directly to your smart device of choice alongside motion detection notifications and night vision. It provides noise-cancelling two-way audio support alongside and integrated siren for security (it can be triggered manually or automatically). There’s also a privacy shield in place for some extra peace of mind when needed.

Arlo Essential Indoor 2K Cam features:

2K Video: This indoor camera can zoom in to clearly see important details like eye color.

Automated Privacy Shield: Easily open and close the privacy shield to keep your private moments private with this security camera system.

Phone Notifications: Receive notifications and watch live streaming video when motion is detected on your security camera.

Night Vision: As a pet camera or baby camera monitor, you can check in on your kids and pets at night.

Noise-Cancelling 2-Way Audio: Use as a baby monitor with camera and audio to hear and speak clearly with visitors, your kids, and even your pets.

DIY Setup: Simple step-by-step instructions in the Arlo Secure App makes setup easy.

