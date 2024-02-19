LEGO teases Dungeons and Dragons collab as upcoming $360 set is slated for spring release

The LEGO Group today is taking to its official social media in order to tease its upcoming collaboration with Dungeons and Dragons. We’ve been reporting on the upcoming creation for years now, and it doesn’t look like there’s too much longer left to wait.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

The teaser video uploaded by LEGO shows off a block of ice with tons of different Dungeons and Dragons inside. There’s a skeleton, keys, swords, cookware, and more – all surrounded by coins and other loot. A pretty ominous way to tease your latest set, but it certainly adds to the suspence.

Back in 2022, the LEGO Group kicked off a contest for builders to submit their own Dungeons and Dragons creation to be turned into an official set. We’re finally about to see what the finished product looks like after LEGO confirmed that the Dragon’s Keep: Journey’s End set was the model to win the crowd-funded fanfare.

The next set to release for LEGO Ideas in 2024 should also be the biggest one of the year for the theme. We’ve been waiting on the LEGO Dungeons and Dragons set to release for what feels like ages, and now it’ll finally be seeing the light of day come April. Being the largest kit from the fan-inspired theme will earn it a whopping $359.99 price tag, which will be backed by 3,745 pieces.

The model was originally submitted years ago. So a lot has changed since then and in the process of turning a fan-made build into an actual set. Now, the model will stack up to over 700 additional pieces than the original’s part count, meaning we’re getting a far larger LEGO Ideas set. That should give the tavern and castle combination far more detail than builders could have originally expected, with likely some additional accessories and minifigures to fill out the space.

You can get a more complete rundown of what the fan-submitted model looks like in our original coverage of the LEGO Ideas Dungeons and Dragons set. It’s fun that the LEGO Group is already beginning to tease the set. That could mean that the expected April release date is wrong, and that the build could hit store shelves as early at March.

Alongside the main LEGO Ideas set, the collaboration will be continuing over to a Collectible Minifigure Series based around Dungeons and Dragons. The lineup will debut later this fall, as opposed to the spring, and will include 12 different characters from the role-playing game. That includes Tieflings, druids, bars, and even the Mindflayer.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Dungeons and Dragons Collectible Minifigure Series. Each of the blind box LEGO figures will sell for $4.99, and includes a minifigure alongside a fittingly-themed accessory.

Tiefling Sorcerer with Red Baby Dragon

Golden Dragonborn Paladin with Shield

Tasha the With Queen with Cauldron

White Aarakocra Ranger with Dog

Mindflayer with Intellect Devourer

Dwarf Barbarian with Axe

Strahd von Zarovich with Sword

Githyanki Warlock with Knife

Halfling Druid with Bird

Halfling Bard with Lute

Lady of Pain with Cube

Szass Tam with Skull

See more Are you more excited for the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons set or the CMF? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) February 19, 2024

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!