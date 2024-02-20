Apple’s official black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $170, plus Magic Trackpad at $139

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $170.05 shipped. This Space Black keyboard normally fetches $199, and is now clocking in at the second-best price to date. We last saw it on sale for the holidays last year at this same price. It hasn’t sold for less since back in August, either. Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. This model, in particular, sports black keys to pair with the brand’s latest scissor key switches underneath. Perfect for pairing with a Mac or iPad, there’s the Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery that rounds out the package alongside a built-in Touch ID sensor.

To pair with the lead deal, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to the popular Apple Magic Trackpad, of which the new black style is sitting at $139. You’d more regularly pay $149, with today’s offer selling for the second-best discount we’ve seen to date. It fell to $120 last fall, but that short-lived discount has only arrived once before. Magic Trackpad sports an edge-to-edge glass surface in black which enables Multi-Touch gestures alongside Force Touch support. It recharges over Lightning and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box.

If you’d rather ditch the number pad section, you can just score the standard Magic Keyboard instead. You will also be giving up the Touch ID module as well as the black coat of paint, but doing so drops the price down to $85 from the usual $99 going rate.

Apple Black Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad delivers a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It features an extended layout, with document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys, which are great for gaming. It’s wireless and rechargeable, with an incredibly long-lasting internal battery that will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away.

