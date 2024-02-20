Greenworks 80V 21-inch electric lawn mower with 5Ah battery hits $429 (New low, Save $121)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah battery for $428.99 shipped. Down from a $550 price tag, this mower only received two previous discounts this year to $465 and a $430 low. Today’s deal falls further, amounting to a 22% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $1 and landing as a new all-time low for this particular model. It even beats Greenworks’ website where it is listed at a higher discounted rate of $479.

With a 80V brushless motor and a 5.0Ah battery, this lawn mower offers up to 60 minutes of runtime and is able to fully recharge in up to two hours. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering a seven-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1-3/8 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string.

More Greenworks electric mowers seeing Amazon discounts:

Presidents’ Day savings have been extended at Greenworks for another day, so be sure to check out our other coverage of the two other sales going on direct from the manufacturer. Greenworks is taking 25% off a large selection of outdoor power tools, as well as offering a pre-season special on two select riding lawn mowers that gives you up to $800 in savings on the equipment and up to $450 in gift cards for future purchases. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub for all the best deals on other tool brands, EVs, power stations, solar panels, water heaters, and more.

Greenworks 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower features:

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE: The Greenworks 21-inch lawn mower packs a punch with its 80Volt brushless motor, ensuring efficient and reliable cutting power for your lawn.

VERSATILE 3-IN-1 SYSTEM: This mower offers a 3-in-1 system, allowing you to choose between mulching, rear bagging, or side discharge, giving you the flexibility to customize your lawn care routine.

EASY ADJUSTMENTS: With a 7-position height adjustment feature, you can easily set the cutting height according to your preference, ensuring a perfectly manicured lawn every time.

CONVENIENT FEATURES: The mower is equipped with a push handle, making it easy to maneuver across your yard. It also comes with an impressive 5Ah battery and a 4A charger, ensuring you have enough power to get the job done.

