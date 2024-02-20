WORX Nitro 40V 20-inch cordless electric snow blower with two 4.0Ah batteries hits $320

WORX is offering its Nitro 40V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower with two 4.0Ah batteries for $319.99 shipped. Down from its usual $400 price tag, this snow blower saw some massive discounts over 2023. While previous years saw prices only drop to $331 at the lowest, in 2023 we saw three major discounts that dropped costs to ridiculous lows of $269, $246, and $155 in the middle of June on Amazon. After summer’s end we saw prices quickly rise back up to their usual ranges, keeping above $300. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate and lands among the lowest prices we’ve seen in eight months.

Equipped with a brushless motor that is powered by two Power Share 20V lithium-ion batteries, this snow blower can clear a 20-inch wide path, with its 180-degree rotating chute throwing the snow up to 20 feet out of the way. It features a one-touch snow deflector that allows for quick adjustments of its throwing height and distance, with two bright LED headlights as well for better visibility when doing nighttime or early-morning clearings. And when you’re finished with clearing your walking spaces, the handle collapses to simplify storage options and save you more space. Includes two 4.0Ah batteries and a 4A dual charger.

Presidents’ Day savings have been extended at Greenworks for another day, so be sure to check out our other coverage of the two other sales going on direct from the manufacturer. Greenworks is taking 25% off a large selection of outdoor power tools, as well as offering a pre-season special on two select riding lawn mowers that gives you up to $800 in savings on the equipment and up to $450 in gift cards for future purchases. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub for all the best deals on other tool brands, EVs, power stations, solar panels, water heaters, and more.

Nitro 40V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower features:

The Power to Outperform—Worx NITRO™ tools are engineered to provide greater power, performance, and run time.

High-efficiency brushless motor runs 50% longer, is 25% more powerful, and has a 10X longer life than brushed motors.

180° rotating chute widens directional control and boasts a snow-throwing distance of 20 ft.

One-touch snow deflector allows for quick adjustment of throw height and distance.

Dual LED lights boost visibility in low-light conditions.

Fully-collapsible handle simplifies storage and saves space.

Convenient carry handle supports easy lifting and portability.

Same Battery, Expandable Power. The same battery powers over 75+ 20V, 40V, and 80V lifestyle, garden, and power tools in the Power Share™ family.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!