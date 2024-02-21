Anker’s SOLIX F2000 2,048Wh portable power station with 12 ports now $1,399 (Save $600)

Anker is offering its SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station for $1,399 shipped. Down from $1,999, it saw a handful of discounts over 2023, with three of them repeating to the same $1,399 low during Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in to repeat the trend as a 30% markdown off the going rate, matching our holiday sales mentions and returning to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. It also matches the current price on Amazon as well. You can learn more by heading below the fold or by reading through our in-depth launch coverage.

Boasting a 2,048Wh capacity, this power station is able to charge from 0 to 80% in up to 1.4 hours via a wall outlet, and has a maximum solar input of 1,000W. It features a power saving mode paired with smart AC ports that allow the station to enter energy conservation mode that extends its lifespan and prevents power waste. It also offers 12 output ports to cover all your power needs: four AC ports, three USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, two car ports, and an exclusive RV port.

For more power station options, Amazon is offering several discounts on a variety of ALLPOWERS power stations and bundle packages like the R1500 Portable Power Station. It has a 1,152Wh capacity and 11 outputs: four AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two wireless chargers on top, and a car port. If you’re looking for a much smaller power bank that is more suited for your everyday goings-out, check out our recent coverage of the Baseus 140W 6-port Portable Laptop Power Bank. It has a 48,000mAh (153.6Wh) capacity, six output ports, and sports a compact design weighing in at just 4.5 pounds, making it easy to store inside your bag or carry along with you thanks to the included carrying case with an over-shoulder strap.

Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station Features:

[Rapid Recharge] – Thanks to HyperFlash technology, Anker PowerHouse 767 can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 1.4 hour.

[Power Up to 12 Devices] – The 2400W output and an exclusive RV port, 4 AC ports, 3 USB-C charging ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 2 car outlets can power almost all your devices at once. Power high-wattage devices up to 3600W without overloading the portable power station thanks to SurgePad technology.

[5-Year Full-Device Warranty] – Anker PowerHouse 767 comes with a 5-year full-device warranty for a worry-free experience.

