Android game and app deals: Dr. Seuss books, Cyberlords Arcology, Star Traders, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is waiting for you down below. Alongside our Google Play offers, we are also tracking deals on this 14-inch HP Chromebook as well as Samsung’s 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. As for the apps, highlights include a host of Dr. Seuss book apps, Age of Pirates RPG, Star Traders RPG, Templar Battleforce RPG, Cyberlords – Arcology, and more. Head below for a complete look at all today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

The Lorax – Dr. Seuss features:

Jump inside this cautionary tale of greed and destruction as the Lorax tries to save the Truffula Forest and its inhabitants from disaster at the hands of an insatiable factory owner. Explore pictures, learn new vocabulary, and follow along with three fun ways to read! Will the Lorax succeed in saving the forest?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!