Save $500 on Velotric’s Go 1 Utility e-bike with 55-mile range and Apple Find My for $1,299

Velotric is offering its Go 1 Utility e-bike for $1,299 shipped. Down from its $1,799 price tag, we’ve seen it go for lower at $1,099 in the past, but today’s $500 off discount does still bring costs down amongst some of the lowest we have tracked. This deal comes in as a 28% markdown off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price in its history. This model comes equipped with a 500W (900W peak) motor and a removable 48V battery that propels the e-bike up to 20 MPH (25 MPH unlocked) for up to 55 miles on a single charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, a SHIMANO 7-speed drivetrain, 20-inch puncture-resistant tires, fenders for both wheels, a 3.5-inch LCD display with USB charging for your personal device, and it even works with Apple Find My.

As a cheaper alternative, Best Buy is also offering the OKAI Stride Electric Bike for $930, down from $1,600. This model is designed for urban commuting needs and comes with a 500W motor that works with the 48V battery to hit 20 MPH max speed for up to 40 miles on a single charge. It features 27.5-inch tires and Tektro disc brakes for stopping power, as well as an LCD display for data and an NFC key for security.

And if you’re a lover of the motorbike aesthetic or you’re looking for those unique standout models of e-bikes, be sure to check out our coverage of the four special promotional deals still being offered by QuietKat, led by its latest release, the Lynx All-Terrain e-bike. It sports a Cafe Moto-inspired motorbike design, equipped with a 2-speed 1,000W hub-drive motor and a 48V battery that work together to push the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 63 miles on a single charge – along with a variety of updated and upgraded features.

Velotric Go 1 Utility e-bike features:

  • Top Speed: 25MPH (unlocked) | 20 MPH (default)
  • Max Range: 55 Miles
  • Motor: 500W (Peak 900W)
  • Works with Apple Find My™
  • UL 2271 and UL 2849 Certified
  • Battery: 48V 14.4 Ah with LG 21700 Cells
  • Weight: 65 LBS
  • Total Payload Capacity: 440 LBS
  • Rear Cargo Capacity: 120 LBS
  • Fits Riders: 5’0” – 6’6”
  • Brakes: 4-piston hydraulic, 180mm rotors
  • Fork: Hydraulic suspension, 60mm of travel with lockout, 15x110mm Novatec thru-axle
  • Drivetrain: SHIMANO 7-speed

