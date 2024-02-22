Just after Sony teased PC game support on PS VR2, GameStop dropped refurb units to $400 ($150 off)

Just after Sony announced that it is “currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC,” GameStop is now offering refurbished Sony PlayStation VR2 sets down at $399.99 shipped. GameStop Pro members can score it for $379.99 (more details on that right here). Sony’s latest PS VR2 carries a regular price at $549 on Amazon and more like $600 with the Horizon Call of The Mountain bundle. Today’s deal is a solid $150 in savings and a rare one at that. Deals on Sony’s latest virtual reality set have been next to non-existent, with only a few fleeting refurbished offers since release. Get a closer look in our feature piece and head below for more details.

Sony’s PlayStation VR2, for those unfamiliar, is its latest VR experience with 4K HDR visuals, a 110 degree field of view, and “advanced graphical rendering.” There’s a pair of 2000 x 2040 OLED displays at the center of the operation alongside eye-tracking cameras, headset feedback, 3D audio, and this refurbished listing comes with everything you need to get started.

It also includes the GameStop Pre-Owned Guarantee – “guaranteed to work, may not include original box or manual, 7 day money back guarantee, most purchases can be returned within 30 days for free in-store or online.”

As we touched on above, Sony has just teased a series of new titles coming to the platform, including Zombie Army VR, Little Cities: Bigger!, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood, and more, as well as upcoming PC action coming as early as this year:

Also, we’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.

PlayStation VR2 features:

Immerse yourself in a whole new level of gaming with the PlayStation VR2 Sense technology. This revolutionary system offers an unparalleled sense of realism, with stunning 4K HDR visuals that bring games to life like never before. Experience heightened sensory and emotional experiences as you escape into virtual worlds that feel, look, and sound truly real. The intuitive controls make gameplay seamless and immersive, allowing you to fully engage with the next generation of genre-defining games. With the PSVR2, gaming takes a huge generational leap forward, offering an unparalleled level of immersion and excitement. Get ready to discover a whole new world of gaming experiences that will leave you breathless.

