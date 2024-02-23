Android game and app deals: The Game of Life, Charlie in Underworld, Fran Bow, more

The Game of Life

Friday afternoon has now arrived and so has today’s batch of Android game and app deals. Alongside the Google Play offers, we have deals on Google Pixel Watch 2, this 14-inch HP Chromebook, and Samsung’s 44mm Galaxy Watch 6. But for now it’s all about the apps including The Game of Life, Charlie in Underworld, Fran Bow, Star Traders: Frontiers, and more. Head below for a complete look at Friday’s Android game and app deals. 

The Game of Life features:

Attend college, accept a job and play minigames in this interactive app that is fun for the whole family. Watch as board piece characters come to life and make their way through the various stages of life on this spectacular, 3D animated reworking of the familiar physical board.

