LEGO reveals miniature Flower Shop set as upcoming gift with purchase

We’re getting a first look at the next LEGO gift with purchase today. Launching sometime in March, the new Flower Shop will be arriving as LEGO set number 40680 when it debuts as a gift with purchase this spring.

The official Japanese LEGO Shop Online site is revealing the next installment in LEGO’s series of promotional kits. Last year saw the LEGO Houses of the World Series with four different miniature models that represented various countries with the recreations of each location’s signature architecture style. In a very similar vein, we’re now getting a new 4-part collection for 2024.

The new LEGO Flower Shop is being revealed today as set number 40680. It stacks up to 338 pieces and is going to continue the Houses of the World lineup as being a gift with purchase. It’s a compact model that sides on an 12-stud plate and assembles the storefront of a flower shop – just as you’d expect from the name. There’s tons of micro flower builds covering the facade. The back of the build is completely open, showing off a furnished interior.

Here are some photos of the upcoming set.

This upcoming miniature creation will be officially available as a gift with purchase. This means that you’ll have to buy other LEGO sets in order to unlock this one as a freebie bundled into your order. As of now, 9to5Toys can’t confirm what the threshold will be to score this freebie. Those previous Houses of the World sets I talked about before were locked behind $250 paywalls, so I would assume something similar here. The LEGO Group has been aggressive lately with its gift with purchase pricing, and that doesn’t seem to be a trend that will stop anytime soon.

9to5Toys’ Take

The LEGO Group has been having a blast with miniature builds lately. The Houses of the World lineup was a hit, and so we’re fittingly seeing that focus carried over to some other themes. I know that the Micro Ninjago City kit isn’t going to appeal to everyone, but something like the LEGO Flower Shop should be quite the hit – especially if the three follow-up builds continue to be as fun and creative.

See more Will you spend the likely $250 minimum to get this set? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) February 23, 2024

