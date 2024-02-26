Spigen’s Klasden Apple Vision Pro carrying case is back in stock after pre-orders sold out

Back in January, Spigen launched a new Apple Vision Pro case that quickly went out of stock before units even began shipping. Now, the new Klasden Pouch is back in stock for anyone not wanting to spend extra on Apple’s official carrying case.

Pre-orders went live on the Spigen Klasden Pouch back in January. They sold out pretty quickly, and now the company is giving anyone who missed out on that first round of orders another chance to score the just-released accessory. It didn’t begin shipping until earlier in February, and not too long after

Spigen’s new Vision Pro carrying case has a zippered construction that offers a place to store your spatial computing device when not in use. It is made of a nylon fabric on the outside, with an interior EVA shell offering some extra protection. A padded cushion rests between the main compartment for Vision Pro itself and the accessory pouch on the lid that can store the battery pack and any other gear.

The new Spigen Klasden Vision Pro Pouch is now available on Amazon. It’s a bit delayed right now, but does clock in at $89.99. That’s more than $100 less than Apple’s official carrying case for those who don’t need the full first-party touch on a protective case. You’ll also find it at Spigen, too.

