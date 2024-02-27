iOttie debuts its first Qi2 car mount with the new 15W MagSafe Velox Mini

iOttie is joining the fray with its very first Qi2 accessory. One of our favorite smartphone car mount makers is finally launching a charger with the new technology after seeing tons of other brands get in on the action to start the year. The new Velox Mini Qi2 brings 15W MagSafe charging to your vehicle with an air vent mount design.

iOttie is bringing Qi2 to its Velox car mount lineup. The new accessory is debuting as the company’s first release that features the recent charging standard. It effectively just packs that new Qi2 circuitry into an existing design, giving the original Velox Mini MagSafe mount form-factor a second life. I previously reviewed one of the standard models that this is based on and had plenty of good things to say about its design.

The mount clicks right into the air vent on your car. It has some rubber prongs that can wedge into just about any vehicle, which connects to a ball socket so you can change the angle of how your iPhone 15 or previous-generation Apple handset rests next to your steering wheel. It only works with MagSafe-enabled devices, too.

So if the design isn’t anything new, what has changed? It’s all about the Qi2 tech.

This is the first car mount from the company to support full 15W speeds for any of Apple’s newer smartphones. Previous releases have been locked at 7.5W charging rates, and now iOttie is finally leaving that behind with the new Velox Mini Qi2.

iOttie’s latest is now available for purchase directly from its own online storefront as well as Amazon. It retails for $54.95 in either case. A power adapter is included in the box, too.

The iOttie Velox Mini Qi2 is only the second car mount with the new technology to actually begin shipping. Back in January, we saw ESR throw its hat into the ring with the announcement of a whole lineup of new Qi2 accessories. Its first car mount lead the way, which clocked in at an affordable $36. Today’s new release from iOttie doesn’t quite hit that same price point, but it does include everything you need to start charging out of the box – unlike ESR.

If you’re looking to catch up on all of the other Qi2 releases from CES 2024, we have a handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

