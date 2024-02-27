Jetson’s stylish Journey 2.0 e-bike is now also affordable at $742 (Save $558)

a person riding on the back of a bicycle

Amazon is offering the Jetson Journey 2.0 Electric Bike for $741.80 shipped. Down from its $1,300 Amazon price tag, with a higher $1,500 MSRP, it spent the large majority of 2023 keeping above $1,000 until Christmas sales brought costs down to a $627 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 43% markdown off the going rate and lands among some of the lowest prices we have seen – just $115 above the all-time low from Christmas. It even beats out Jetson’s own website where it is listed at its higher MSRP rate.

The Jetson Journey 2.0 comes equipped with a 250W motor and a 36V battery that can reach up to 16 MPH for up to 22 miles on a single six hour charge. It has five levels of pedal assistance alongside 21 mechanical gears and even has a walk-assistance feature after you’ve dismounted to better roll your e-bike to its landing place. It sports a bell, kickstand, two hand brakes, LED headlight and taillights, a rear cargo rack, and a small LCD display that gives you real-time battery life, speed, distance traveled, and more.

And be sure to check out the on-going flash sale from Rad Power Bikes that is taking up to $400 off two select e-bike models like the RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike. It comes with a variety of features, a 750W geared hub motor and a 672Wh battery that allows it to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 45+ miles on a single charge.

Aventon Bikes also has two deals going on, the first of which being its Aventure.2 All-Terrain e-bike for $1,799, which comes with a free extra battery valued at $500. With this deal your new e-bike will double its normal range to 120 miles. You can also find the popular Abound Cargo e-bike discounted to $1,799 as well, which comes with $372 in free accessories: a pannier bag set, a rear rack basket, a rear rack bamboo board, and a seat pad.

Jetson Journey 2.0 Adult Electric Bike features:

  • Take charge: Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Max Range 15 Miles: Explore your neighborhood or enjoy your commute all on a single battery charge
  • Lightweight Frame: The aluminum alloy frame is lightweight and sturdy, supporting up to 250 lbs and made for everyday use
  • On the go: easily take it up and down stairs, slide it under your desk, or tuck it away at home with the collapsible handlebar
  • 250-Watt Motor: Zip around town in style with the Bolt’s powerful yet quiet motor
  • This product is UL-2849 certified.

