Pelican’s latest tech accessory pouch with passthrough charging and AirTag pockets at 20% off

Pelican’s latest tech accessory organizer has now landed on Amazon to gather up all of your loose kit into one tidy package whether you’re traveling, heading to work everyday, or just keeps things organized at home. These sorts of accessory pouches have been a staple in my kit for quite some time, including everything from the higher-end genuine leather found on Harber London’s model I reviewed recently or something more modest from tomtoc, and Pelican is now giving folks another relatively affordable option to store everything from chargers and cables to AirTags and more. Now available for purchase at $40 on Amazon, you can get a closer look down below.

Latest Pelican tech accessory organizer pouch

The new Pelican tech accessory organizer pouch is crafted from the sort of splash-resistant ballistic weave nylon you might expect from the brand. The “weatherproof” treatment is also joined by rubberized zipper pulls and a molded neoprene to encase its padded exterior and keep your gear safe and sound.

Tailored to meet the diverse needs of professionals, vacationers, commuters, and outdoor enthusiasts, this organizer adapts to your lifestyle; Its versatility makes it an essential travel companion that offers weather-resistant protection and convenient charging for your tech essentials

The inside is loaded with various zippered compartments and pockets as well as a full width slot with a velcro safety strap to keep things in place. There’s also a series of smaller straps to neatly stow rolled up cables in between use alongside a built-in cord passthrough port that allows users to “keep your devices charged without the hassle of unpacking or rummaging through the organizer” – you can keep a battery pack on the inside and a run cable through the passthrough to your smartphone housed in the easy-access outer pocket.

Another nice feature here are the mini dedicated AirTag compartments, “enabling you to monitor the location of your tech accessories at all times.”

The new Pelican tech accessory organizer fetches $50 directly on the official site, but you can land one on Amazon at $40 shipped right now.

