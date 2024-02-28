Today’s best iOS app deals: Townsmen, Evolution Planet, Pocket Academy 3, more

Your mid-week collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready for you down below. The App Store offers are joined by deals on official Apple Watch Sport Bands, a deep deal on the OG Apple Watch Ultra, and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Townsmen, Hatch – Focus Timer, Evolution Planet, Pocket Academy 3, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Villages GPS: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Hatch – Focus Timer for Study: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Endless Zoom with Infinite Pro: $0.50 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $6 (Reg. $10)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pomodoro Timer: Stay Focused: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FurryFury: Smash & Roll: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ChartFight SP: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fury Unleashed: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Burger Bistro Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Circle o Fifths: Music Theory: $1 (Reg. $2)

Townsmen features:

Develop your tiny village to a grand medieval empire with a thriving economy and happy villagers! Find spots for mining ore, harvest the crops of your farms and collect coins as taxes from your folk. Build jousting fields, taverns, marketplaces and beautify your city with impressive statues, magnificent monuments, and lush gardens. But there are also dangers lurking close by. Bandits are in the area, looking to plunder and pillage your peaceful town. Build barracks, guard towers and recruit brave soldiers to protect your citizens from harm. You rule the whole empire from your castle and make sure your inhabitants have fun and stay happy!

