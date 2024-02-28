Chat, game, and control Alexa gear with one of the best prices on Amazon’s Fire Max 11 Tablet at $140

Woot has launched a new Amazon tablet sale headlined by the Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet for $139.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $230, this is 39% or $90 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Still up at $230 on Amazon, today’s deal undercuts the most readily available holiday offer by $10 as well. The Fire Max 11 is Amazon’s largest and most powerful tablet that debuted for the first time back in May 2023, and now’s your chance to score one at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Head below for a breakdown of the feature set.

The Fire Max 11, as the name suggests, features an 11-inch (2000 x 1200 resolution) display with an octa-core processor, 4 GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6 “for fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking.” Its aluminum design carries strengthened glass that is apparently “3 times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch” alongside 14-hour battery life, an 8MP camera for video chat, and a smart home-ready design – “ask Alexa for help with anything from recipes to jokes, or use the smart home dashboard to control your connected devices at a touch.”

Browse through the rest of today’s Woot Amazon tablet sale for some deep deals on previous-generation models starting from just $35 Prime shipped.

This morning also brought with it a notable price drop on Google’s new Pixel Tablet 256GB. In fact, it has never sold for less with a solid $150 price drop at the ready. Get a closer look at this deal in today’s coverage and swing by our Google deal hub for more.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet features:

Vivid 11“ screen with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) lets you see every detail of your favorite movies, TV shows, and games. Certified for low blue light. Built with a powerful octa-core processor, 4 GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6 for fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking. Sleek aluminum design is also durable. It has strengthened glass and is 3 times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch (10th generation) as measured in tumble tests. With 14-hour battery life, maximize your downtime for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go. Save your favorites with 64 or 128 GB storage, and expand to up to 1 TB with micro-SD card (sold separately).

