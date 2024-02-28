Broil King’s Crown 500 pellet grill smokes, roasts, and grills for $717 (Reg. $1,199), more from $200

Amazon is offering the Broil King Crown 500 Pellet Grill for $716.93 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from a $1,199 price tag, we’ve seen it go as low as $522 back in 2021 and 2022, however, 2023 never saw the price fall below $759. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 40% markdown off the going rate and lands as the lowest price we have tracked in almost two years. It even beats out Broil King’s website where it is discounted at a higher $1,099 rate.

No need to worry about refilling your propane tanks or hooking up a gas line to this grill, which utilizes wood pellets that produce lower emissions than even charcoal. You’ll have total control over its settings, particularly through its digital control board with an LED read-out that offers a temperature range of 200 degrees to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with two temperature probes and three quick-set temperature keys: smoke (225 degrees), roast (350 degrees), and grill (600 degrees). It also offers remote control settings through the companion app via your smartphone using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Its 560-square inches of cooking space can handle your meals for the whole family – a capacity of approximately 30 burgers at once, for example. Head below to learn more.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Pit Boss PBV3A1 Electric Smoker. It utilizes 1650W of power, wood chips, and integrated analog controls that let you cook your food low and slow with a 100-degree to 325-degree temperature range. Head over to our home goods hub for the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, and more – or look through our Green Deals hub for more environmentally friendly gear like other pellet grill brands, power stations, EVs, etc.

Broil King Crown 500 Pellet Grill features:

Designed for Total Performance – the Crown Pellet 500 is designed to be the ultimate grilling machine, from low-and-slow smoking to searing the perfect steak at high temperatures and everything in between, this grill can do it all

Ultimate Control at Your Fingertips – digital control and display lets you easily set your cooking temperature – smoke at 225°F, roast at 350°F, or sear steaks at 600°F; push-button design allows for precise temperature

Loaded with Extra Features – the grill is Wifi and Bluetooth enabled allowing you to control the pellet grill from your smartphone; the controller also features integrated timer, 2 temperature probes, and 3 quick-set temperature keys – Smoke, Roast, Grill

Easy to Run, Easy to Clean – the large pellet hopper holds up to 18 lbs. of wood pellets and features an easy pellet clear-out chute to easily empty the pellets; hidden grease tray and ash collector keep the grill tidy and are easily removed for cleaning

Built to Last – with a 5-year warranty on the grill body and a 2-year warranty on the remaining parts and paint, you can be confident that your pellet grill will be ready for years of cookouts and delicious, savory, smoky BBQ meals with your whole family

