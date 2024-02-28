Save $400 on Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Studio 2 at $2,399 (New low), more

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 for $2,399 shipped. This drops the elevated 1TB model with 32GB of memory down from its usual $2,799 price tag. It comes matched at B&H, and is also a new all-time low at $400 off. Today’s discount is also $121 under our previous mention. The savings also continue to some other configurations, too. We break down just what exactly is new this time around with the second-generation laptop in our launch coverage.

The all-time low above is on one of the more mid-range specs, but you can also save on more affordable and higher-end options.

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 was just released last fall and arrives as a second-generation version of the company’s high-end portable Windows machine. There’s still the unique floating hinge design that made the first model stand out so much, with a 14.4-inch touchscreen display resting above the rest of the metal enclosure. The star of the show though this time is Intel’s 13th Generation chips, with the entry-level configuration sporting an i7 with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics.

More on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2:

Built to power your biggest ideas – Get incredible performance for the most demanding workloads with Intel Core processors built on the Intel Evo platform, delivering over 2x more power than before. Multitask like a pro with up to 64GB RAM and a blazing fast SSD with up to 2TB of storage. Preinstalled with Studio Drivers and exclusive tools to accelerate all your professional and creative workflows.

