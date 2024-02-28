Save $400 on Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Studio 2 at $2,399 (New low), more

Rikka Altland -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsMicrosoft
$2,399

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 for $2,399 shipped. This drops the elevated 1TB model with 32GB of memory down from its usual $2,799 price tag. It comes matched at B&H, and is also a new all-time low at $400 off. Today’s discount is also $121 under our previous mention. The savings also continue to some other configurations, too. We break down just what exactly is new this time around with the second-generation laptop in our launch coverage.

The all-time low above is on one of the more mid-range specs, but you can also save on more affordable and higher-end options.

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 was just released last fall and arrives as a second-generation version of the company’s high-end portable Windows machine. There’s still the unique floating hinge design that made the first model stand out so much, with a 14.4-inch touchscreen display resting above the rest of the metal enclosure. The star of the show though this time is Intel’s 13th Generation chips, with the entry-level configuration sporting an i7 with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics.

More on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2:

Built to power your biggest ideas – Get incredible performance for the most demanding workloads with Intel Core processors built on the Intel Evo platform, delivering over 2x more power than before. Multitask like a pro with up to 64GB RAM and a blazing fast SSD with up to 2TB of storage. Preinstalled with Studio Drivers and exclusive tools to accelerate all your professional and creative workflows.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Microsoft

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Chefman’s indoor pizza oven with stone and peel c...
Personalize your space with Govee’s Glide Hexagon sma...
Best Buy appliance sale takes up to 55% off LG wall and...
Throw this 20,000mAh Baseus power bank in your EDC down...
Don’t miss your last chance to save up to 50% on past...
DJI’s Osmo Action 3 camera falls to new all-time...
Score this regularly $60 Bella 4.2-qt. air fryer at jus...
Save $179 on Schwinn’s mint green Mendocino e-bike wi...
Load more...
Show More Comments