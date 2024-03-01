Greenworks 40V 20-inch cordless electric snow blower sees discount to new $148 low ($272 off)

As we transition out of winter, for those of you still dealing with snow or for those wanting to snag the best deals out of season, Walmart is offering a rollback sale on the Greenworks 40V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower with 4.0Ah battery for $148 shipped. Down from its $420 price tag, we’ve seen this model in several sales on Amazon, Best Buy, and even direct from the manufacturer – and during all of them we have never seen a price so low (under $400) for this equipment. It comes in today as a massive 65% markdown off the going rate, giving you $272 in savings and marking a new all-time low. If you don’t mind giving up the cordless design, Walmart is also offering the corded model of the same size for $68, down from $200.

Equipped with a digitally controlled brushless motor, this snow blower is able to quickly clear a 20-inch path with a clearing depth of up to 10 inches. It features a 180-degree rotating chute that is able to discharge snow up to 20 feet, with an auger-assist system for heavier snow and ice that hasn’t been too tightly packed down. It also offers LED lights to provide better visibility, as well as 6-inch wheels for maneuverability, and it can be easily stored or transported thanks to its foldable design.

And to better prepare you for spring, Greenworks has extended its sale, taking up to 25% off 60V electric lawn and garden equipment that includes mowers, blowers, trimmers, edgers, and chainsaws. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and so much more.

Greenworks 40V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower features:

Up to 30 minutes of runtime with fully charged battery

Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios and more with a 20 in. clearing path

Quiet, maintenance free brushless motor technology

Clear more with 10 in. depth 180 degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement

Up to 20 ft. discharge

LED Lighting for better visibility

Easy fold system for compact storage and transportation

6 in. rear wheels to maneuver in the toughest conditions

3-year warranty

