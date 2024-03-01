LEGO debuts new buildable Iron Spider-Man and Green Goblin figures, pre-order now

LEGO just launched a new collection of over 50 sets, but that isn’t stopping it from showing off some upcoming builds for the first time. A pair of new buildable super heroes are joining the LEGO Marvel lineup, as Peter Parker’s Iron Spider-Man suit gets some love alongside the all-new Green Goblin.

LEGO’s buildable characters are nothing new for the Marvel super hero lineup, and now two characters from No Way Home are entering the spotlight. Each of the sets are going to be launching next month on April 1 and are available for pre-order ahead of time.

First up is the buildable LEGO Iron Spider-Man. This 303-piece kit arrives as set number 76298 and assembles Parker’s nanotech suit from his more recent MCU appearances. The usual red and blue color scheme for the webslinger has some gold accenting this time, as well as four arms popping out from his back. The Iron Spider-Man figure sells for $29.99.

Then, to give Spidey someone to brawl against, the LEGO Marvel buildable figure lineup is finally getting a villain. Normally this theme focuses on heroes, but not anymore. The Green Goblin is on the way as LEGO set number 76284. This 471-piece build includes the same build as his do-gooder counterpart but includes a little extra thanks to the bundled glider.

It wouldn’t be the Green Goblin without his signature mode of transport, after all! The set also includes a pair of his pumpkin bombs, too. This buildable figure is a bit more expensive at $34.99.

Both of the buildable characters are based around the same frame design we’ve been seeing from this series for years. They have plenty of joins for pulling off different poses, while standing about 10 inches tall. There’s a fair share of new printed elements on both, but the Iron Spider-Man figure is getting a little bit more love in that department thanks to the more complex logo design on his chest. The LEGO Green Goblin does have an all-new printed mask, which looks fantastically menacing.

