Sony XM4 ANC Headphones see $100 discount to second-best price at $248

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones might not be the newest generation, but they’re still some of the best over-ear cans out there. Today’s Amazon sale is only doubling down on that sentiment, as the popular XM4 headphones hit $248 shipped in all three colorways. Each one is down from $348 in order to save you $100. Today’s offer is notably the second-best discount we’ve seen and comes within $20 of the all-time low from Black Friday. It’s the best price yet and also happens to beat our previous mention by an extra $30.

While not the new XM5 model that just hit the scene, Sony’s previous-generation headphones arrive with plenty of flagship features and an even more affordable price point. Everything comes centered around improved active noise cancellation and then backed by a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. Not to mention up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C port for when it comes time to refuel, as well. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

On the more affordable end of Sony’s lineup, the WH-CH720N headphones are still a very compelling alternative. These more affordable ANC headphones arrive without the same XM series build, but arrive as more recent additions to the lineup that block out sound while coming backed by the same Integrated Processor V1 as found above. There’s 35-hour battery life to boot, which also makes the $105 sale price even more enticing to save some extra cash from the XM4.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

