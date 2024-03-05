LEGO slated to offer a first look at 9 new sets ahead of Mario Day 2024

Last week, we shared that the LEGO Group couldn’t wait to start celebrating Mario Day 2024 and had already kicked off a promotion before the big day. Alongside chances to save, there’s also the expectation on what new kits will be shown off, and now we have a pretty good idea of what to expect.

What to expect from LEGO on Mario Day 2024

The LEGO Group took to its official YouTube account to publish a teaser ahead of Mario Day 2024. You can go watch it yourself, but the main takeaway is that the company will be taking the wraps off some new reveals during a special presentation this weekend. New LEGO Mario sets certainly seem to be coming, and we should get a first look at some of them on March 9 – right before the official Mario Day celebration goes live on March 10.

As for what LEGO and Nintendo are going to show off, 9to5Toys already has a pretty good idea. We can now confirm nine different sets hitting the LEGO Mario theme in 2024, with eight of them arriving over the summer. These will be Starter Courses as well as some expansion packs centered around the company’s electronic figures of Mario, Luigi, and Peach. Here’s a rundown of the new sets, including how much each of them will cost and the number of included bricks.

71433 The Goomba Treehouse: $16.99 | 173 pieces

| 173 pieces 71334 Wigglers Course Crash: $59.99 | 598 pieces

| 598 pieces 71435 Peach’s Castle: $64.99 | 738 pieces

| 738 pieces 71436 King Boos Haunted Mansion: $84.99 | 932 pieces

| 932 pieces 71437 Bowser’s Train: $144.99 | 1,392 pieces

| 1,392 pieces 71439 Mario Starter Course: $49.99 | 218 pieces

| 218 pieces 71440 Luigi Starter Course: $49.99 | 210 pieces

| 210 pieces 71441 Peach Starter Course: $49.99 | 208 pieces

Then to go alongside that main wave of LEGO Mario 2024 sets, there will also be one extra collaboration with Nintendo. A currently unknown Direct to Consumer kit is slated to debut in October as LEGO set number 71438. It will be focused towards older builders like the NES, Question Mark Block, and Buildable Bowsers we’ve seen in the past, and stacks up to a $169.99 price tag. We don’t currently know the part count, but it does carry the 18+ rating that LEGO typically reserves for these display-worthy models.

While we probably won’t get any kind of reveal or teaser for this new collectible LEGO Nintendo set, those Mario models should be revealed in some capacity. Last year, for Mario Day 2023, the LEGO Group showed off the first look at a brick-built Donkey Kong before the character launched in a wave of new sets later on in the summer. We’re expecting the same kind of rollout this year.

Maybe the new Starter Course sets will be revealed, with the other five expansions being saved for an official reveal closer to the actual August 1 release dates. We’ll just have to wait until Saturday, March 9 for the LEGO Group to show us.

In the meantime, you can catch up on the teaser below:

