Anker’s 60,000mAh PowerCore Reserve power station drops to $105 (Save $45)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its PowerCore Reserve 192Wh Power Station for $104.99 shipped. Recently fetching $150, with an original $170 MSRP, this device rode its MSRP throughout 2023, with only a few discounts ever occuring – the biggest of which dropped costs to a $119 low. In the new year we saw a drop down to its new list price that it has since remained at until today’s deal. It comes in as a $45 markdown off the going rate ($65 off the original MSRP) and marks a new all-time low. It even beats Anker’s website where it is still listed at its $150 rate.

This power station has a 60,000mAh (192Wh) capacity that is tailored for personal use throughout your days rather than powering your camping sites. It sports a compact design of 4.59 inches by 4.59 inches by 8.17 inches and only weighs 5 pounds, making it easy to store and carry. You can even connect it to a solar panel for solar charging on-the-go, taking just 4 hours with a 60W input. It features a built-in retractable light with two brightness modes alongside an S.O.S. button to provide emergency lighting for safety during power outages or other emergency situations. You’ll also get four output ports to cover your personal devices: two USB-As and two USB-Cs. And for protection, you can even get a custom co2CREA Hard Case for $32.

If you’re looking for something bigger for your outings into the wilds of the world, check out our past coverage of the on-going discount for the ALLPOWERS R1500 Portable Power Station. It has a 1,152Wh capacity and provides an 1,800W output power (3,000W peak) with 11 outputs to cover whatever devices or appliances you’ll be needing: four AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two wireless chargers on top, and a car port. Or if you’re just looking for a cheaper charging option for your devices, check out our recent coverage of the VOLTME 140W 3-port USB Charger that gives you two USB-C ports and a USB-A port to cover your personal device charging needs with 140W of output. Within the same post you’ll also find some more options for power banks that are currently seeing discounts as well.

Anker 60,000mAh Portable Power Bank Station features:

1. Sustainable Power Anywhere: Harness the sun’s energy with solar panel compatibility for eco-conscious charging on-the-go. This Anker power station is ideal for maintaining your devices powered while you’re out and about.

2. Safety in Your Pocket: This Anker power station comes with a built-in retractable light and an SOS button, providing peace of mind during unexpected emergencies and ensuring you’re always prepared.

3. Power Duo for Your Devices: Charge a laptop and a phone swiftly with 60W and 27W USB-C ports on this Anker power station, keeping all your gadgets ready and operational no matter where you are.

4. Uninterrupted Connectivity: A robust 60,000mAh Anker power bank battery ensures your iPhone 14 stays charged over 10 times, or keeps a 3W LED lamp lit for 42.3 hours during prolonged outings or blackouts, so you do not have to worry about losing power.

5. What You Get: Anker 548 Power Bank (PowerCore Reserve 192Wh), 1.9 ft (60 cm) USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, worry-free 3-year warranty, and our friendly customer service. (Note: Wall charger and XT-60 cable not included)

