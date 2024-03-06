Today’s best iOS app deals: Streets of Rage 4, Legend of Keepers, TurboScan Pro, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We have hit the mid-point of the week and with it a fresh batch of discounted iOS games and apps awaits below. Alongside the App Store offers, we are also tracking the first notable pre-order discounts on the brand new Apple 13- and 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Streets of Rage 4, Legend of Keepers, SkySafari, TurboScan Pro: PDF scanner, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at Wednesday’s best deals on iOS games and apps. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Planet Gravity – SimulateOrbit: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Mr.Mixo: AI Powered Mixologist: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Legend of Keepers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Spirits of Charleston: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Heck Deck: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BreatheIn: Calm Breathing: $0.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SAGA Synth | 16-Bit Super Fun!: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: TurboScan Pro: PDF scanner: $8 (Reg. $9)

Today’s best game deals: Persona 3 Reload $53 low, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak $20, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Remote, Mouse & Keyboard Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Bibots: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Iris and the Giant: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Potion Permit: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Waterways Relaxation App: $1 (Reg. $3)

Streets of Rage features:

Streets of Rage comes back for a sequel 25 years after the last episode : a new crime syndicate seems to have taken control of the streets and corrupted the police. All you have to fight against them is your friends… and your fists ! Critically acclaimed, Streets of Rage 4 won several awards and nominated as Best Action Games at the 2020 Game Awards.

