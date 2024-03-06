This 2-pack of TP-Link color/white smart Matter bulbs has returned to the $18 Amazon low

After going out of stock at the sale price last month, Amazon is now offering TP-Link’s 2-pack of Tapo Matter Smart Multi-Color Bulbs down at $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This bulb launched at $18 for a single back in September with the 2-pack carrying a $30 regular price tag. The pair dropped into the $23 range over the holidays last year and is now once again available at the lowest price we have tracked since release. Get a closer look in our launch coverage alongside a breakdown below the fold.

TP-Link’s Matter-certified bulbs are designed to work alongside the rest of your supported Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings hubs and gear. The 1,100 lumens of adjustable brightness are joined by tunable white light action alongside your choice of millions of different colors to set the mood. You’ll also find dimming functionality here and the ability take control of it all via your smartphone or voice commands (Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant).

Elsewhere in today’s smart home deals, we also spotted offers on meross’ latest Smart Plug with Matter Simple Setup as well as a notable discount on Ring’s wireless smart Stick Up Cam. Now available at both Amazon and in Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, you can score the wired or wireless battery model at 40% off the going rate – both the black and white colorways are now selling for $60 shipped. Get closer look at this deal right here and you’ll find even more in our smart home hub.

Tapo Matter Smart Light Bulb features:

Matter devices work with any certified platform such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home & SmartThings. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline. Take control of your smart home with Matter Multi-Admin by granting access to trusted individuals to manage your devices with ease and security. Tapo L535E provides 1100 lumens of crisp, high-quality lighting, which is brighter than most standard 800-lumen smart color bulbs. It can brighten up your daily routine or activities and is ideal for any space in your home that requires brighter lighting. Easily design scenarios with various vivid colors for your daily routine or special activities with this smart light bulbs. Adjust the brightness from 1% to 100% conveniently with the Tapo app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!