meross’ latest Smart Plug with Matter Simple Setup and energy monitoring at $14 (30% off)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Matter Smart Plug down at $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model landed on Amazon last month at $21 and is now back down to the lowest price we have tracked at $7 or over 30% off the going rate. This is also matching our previous mention and on par with its standard mini Matter plug right now. The newer model on sale here today also features “Matter Simple Setup (MSS)” action for Echo gear – you can get more details on that from Amazon right here. And be sure to head below for additional details.

These Matter plugs work alongside your Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and Google Assistant hubs and Matter gear. This makes for a more organized unified control setup for all of your supported gear. From there, you can expect real-time power consumption tracking to keep an eye on which of your electronics is sucking up the most power and how to optimize usage. And, as expected, it will provide app and voice control over all of the gear you have connected.

Then go swing by our smart home hub to take a look at all of the best intelligent gear on sale this week. This morning saw a notable 40% price drop hit Ring’s wireless smart Stick Up Cam, but you’ll also find a notable deal on Eve’s new smart home sensors with HomeKit and Matter as well as Govee’s smart mini air purifier.

meross MSS Matter Smart Plug features:

With Matter MSS feature, no more complicated setup! Just one step to power plug on, and ask Amazon Echo to discover the devices for automatic connection with Alexa. Track real-time power consumption and access historical data with the built-in power meter in the Matter smart plug via the Meross app. Gain insights into usage patterns to make informed decisions and save on energy bills. Discover the power of Matter! Never limited to any platform anymore. Matter plug works seamlessly across all certified smart home platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings, enabling interoperability of all platforms and all Matter products.

