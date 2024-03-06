Twelve South iPhone 15/Pro BookBook leather wallet folio cases hit $60 each (Second-best)

Amazon is now discounting Twelve South’s latest BookBook Leather iPhone 15 Pro case to $60 shipped. This is down from $70 and saves you 15%. It’s the first discount since back in December when the cover was 20% off in a sitewide sale for the holidays. You’ll find the same story for the iPhone 15 BookBook Case at $59.70, which is also 15% off and at the second-best price yet. Both models are on sale for one of the very first times, too. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage.

You’re looking at Twelve South’s signature full-grain leather build that not only protects your iPhone 15 series smartphone, but also adds some unique stylings, too. Each of the BookBook covers also feature a built-in wallet folio that complements the design, with a removable exterior that magnetically snaps to the back of the rugged bumper cover. It’s like getting two cases in one!

As far as other iPhone 15 cases go, Moment’s photography-focused covers are now on sale for the first time in months at $40. Those 20% in savings is also joined by Apple’s own in-house collection of iPhone 15 series silicone cases. Now available in a pair of spring styles, the deals start at $26 across all four of the latest smartphones as price cuts land from $49.

Twelve South BookBook iPhone 15 cases:

BookBook is hand finished out of full-grain leather that patinas over time and softens with age. Microfiber inside prevents scratching, while the separate magnetic case protects your iPhone with a raised exterior edge. BookBook was designed to replace your wallet + phone case. There are interior slots along with a side pocket for folded bills/receipts. No more forgetting your wallet or your iPhone when hurrying out the door! A full-grain leather inlay, improved flexibility and protection with raised edges make this every bit a legitimate case by itself.

