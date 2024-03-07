LEGO’s 2,300-piece UCS buildable R2-D2 sees rare discount down to $220

LEGO just launched a new buildable R2-D2 to start off March, but maybe that rendition of the droid isn’t display-worthy enough for you. If that’s the case, then this discount from Zavvi on the UCS-style LEGO R2-D2 at $219.99 shipped is worth a closer look. It drops in price for the first time in ages, offering some rare savings from the usual $240 going rate. We haven’t seen any markdowns in over a year, and this is also the first deal since the LEGO Group raised the prices of tons of sets back in the fall of 2022. Head below for all the details.

This UCS-style recreation of the galaxy’s most lovable droid stacks up to 2,314 pieces and is packed with details. Alongside just being the most accurate brick-built version of the R2 to date for showing off in your collection, you’re also looking at some novel play features like a rotating head, a mechanism to pop out the center leg, and even a miniature version of Luke’s Lightsaber stowed away inside. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at just how this model stacks up.

LEGO did of course just launch a new version of the buildable R2-D2. This set is part of the 25th anniversary celebration of the Star Wars theme and stacks up to 1,050 pieces. That’s just about half the bricks as the more detailed version on sale today, but it also means you can save 50% as well. The $100 price tag makes this smaller astromech a better buy if you’re not looking to shell out UCS pricing on a far more intricate model. As much as we loved that original in our hands-on review, there is something to be said about how good the newer version is – especially at its price.

We detailed what to expect from this new buildable R2 in our launch coverage from earlier in the year, too. If you’re still not sure which one to buy, here are some photos comparing the two below.

As for everything else new from a galaxy far, far away, March is celebrating the 25th anniversay of LEGO Star Wars with some other kits. We broke down everything that’s new for the month in our buyers guide, which is packed with coverage of over 50 new sets from Star Wars, Technic, and so many other collections.

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 features:

Relive classic Star Wars moments as you build this exceptionally detailed R2-D2 LEGO droid figure building set for adults. The brilliant new-for-May-2021 design is packed with authentic details, including a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches, a periscope that can be pulled up and turned, and Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber hidden in a compartment in the head.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

